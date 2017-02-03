Manveer Gurjar hospitalized due to high fever

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar despite being the centre of attraction could not catch a moment of relief after his win as he has been admitted to the hospital due to high body temperature and his fans are wishing him to recover soon. His pictures in the hospital got viral soon after he was admitted.









Commoner turned celebrity Manveer started his Bigg Boss 10 journey as a common man but ended up winning the title of the show and also won million hearts. He reached the finals with popular VJ Bani J and had a tough competition with her.









Manveer has been enjoying the limelight after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. From a grand welcome, to photoshoots, to interviews, he is loving it all. But the controversies are also surrounding him since he won the show. From allegations of being married to an FIR being lodged by Noida police, he is facing it all.