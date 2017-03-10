Maxwell to lead Kings XI in IPL 10

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab franchise today declared that this time it will be hard hitter Glenn Maxwell leading the team in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from April 5 to May 21 and will be a huge test for the Punjab Team as they have not been able to perform well in the last season.









India's Test opener Murali Vijay was appointed as the skipper in the last season midway after the captaincy was taken away from the Australian batsmen David Miller.









Franchise Twitted: “With fireworks in his batting, bowling and fielding it’s time to unleash the Captain in him. The King of our Pride this season – @Gmaxi_32!”.