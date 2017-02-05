Mayawati slams Modi government for trying to end quotas

Sitarganj (Uttarakhand): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government of trying to end reservation (quotas) for Dalits.









Mayawati while addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj said, “The BJP-led government is trying to end the quotas for Dalits, it is trying to end reservation.”

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress during her rally and said: “The Dalits and tribals are treated as vote bank by these two parties.”









The BSP leader raked up the issues of Hyderabad University’s Dalit student Rohit Vemula who had committed suicide as well as atrocities on Dalits in Una in Gujarat.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh appealed to the Dalits and backwards to vote for the BSP in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly election of February 15.









Mayawati said, “Uttarakhand people need to remove the BJP and the Congress and bring the BSP to power to herald a change.”