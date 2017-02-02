Mayawati slams poll panel surveys, calls it sponsored

Bulandshahr: The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today said during a political rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district that poll surveys conducted by the news channels ahead of upcoming UP state assembly polls were completely sponsored.









Mayawati while addressing an election rally thrashed such surveys report and said that these poll surveys were conducted at the behest of political parties and hence it should not be taken seriously.

The Dalit leader said, “when the election results are out, all these polls and projections will fall flat on their face.”









She slammed the state government and said law and order was at its worst under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and promised to bring back normalcy if her party was voted back to power.

The former Chief Minister also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said its claims of bringing back the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh were eyewash.









She said while accusing the BJP of trying to end reservation and also harbouring ill-will towards the Muslims, “Whenever the BJP has come to power (in the state), there is similar anarchy.”