Media being used as the pitch, I am the football: Mallya

New Delhi: Former Kingfisher Airlines Chief Vijay Mallya today went on to say that two sternly competitive teams NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and UPA (United Progressive Alliance) are playing and he was being treated like a “football” in a game that has no “refrees”.

Mallya went to the micro blogging website Twitter and stated: “Media happily being used as the pitch. I am the football. Two fiercely competitive teams NDA (National Democratic Alliance) versus UPA (United Progressive Alliance) playing. Unfortunately no refrees.”









“(I) am shocked at (the) CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) allegations. All false and misconceived to say the least. What do a bunch of elite police know about business and economics?”







