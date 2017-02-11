Breaking News
Meet my new friend named 'Firangi': Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma, who is presently busy shooting for his forthcoming movie ‘Firangi’ recently posted a photo of his new pet dog that he named after his next film ‘Firangi’.




Kapil took to Twitter to post a photograph of the puppy and captioned it as, “Meet my new friend. 45 days old. I named him Firangi. I have reached my limits of promoting the film.”




Ace comedian Kapil who made his Bollywood debut with his movie ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ in 2015 and now his second film ‘Firangi’ will soon hit the theatres.

The directorial venture of Rajeev Dhingra will star Kapil in the main lead and Ishita Dutta as the leading lady.

