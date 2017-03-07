Meghalaya: Furious crowd burns police station

Shillong: According to the information given by the official, a police station was burnt today in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district by the furious mob subsequent to the injury to three persons in a police firing.

The police official stated that violence sparked yesterday night following to the firing done by the police team at a vehicle when its driver refused to stop at a barricade despite signaling stationed at a checkpoint in Kaldang area.









Meghalaya police chief S.B. Singh stated: “For the last one week, following inputs about militant movements, we have increased checking of vehicles in the district.”









He further stated that subsequent to the firing done by the police, crown went violent and burnt the Resubelpara Police Station.