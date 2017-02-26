Meghalaya Truck Accident: 16 people killed, more than 50 injured

Shillong: According to the information given by the police, minimum of 16 people lost their lives while several others got injured when a truck carrying almost 70 people overturned.

After overturning, the truck ramped into concrete barricade of a road in Meghalayas West Khasi Hills district injuring more than 55 people in the accident.









The incident took place in Jdohkroh village which is located 11 km from Nongstoin.









Further details given by the Police said that the truck carrying more than 70 passengers overturned and several passengers fell into the deep gorge and the rescue team has been sent to the spot to assist the needy.

Injured people were rushed to the nearby Shillong Civil Hospital. If information given by the witness is to be believed then the over speed was the reason behind the accident.