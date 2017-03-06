Mercedes knocks down 17-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi: In an incident that took place today in West Delhi where a 17-year-old boy lost his life after he was knocked down by a Mercedes-Benz near Miawali Nagar.









According to the information given by the police, the mishap happened today early in the morning when the boy was driving the scooter just when a speeding Mercedes lost control near G Block and hit the scooter.









As per the sources, the impact of the collision was such that the boy was flung into the air.

Police went on to say that the boy suffered grievous injuries to his head and the driver of the car fled away immediately after the incident.









Police officials said that they have begun serious investigation and are working towards tracking down the accused.

After the accident, the boy was rushed to the nearest hospital by the guards working at G Block. However, he died in the hospital.