Mercury soars in Delhi, hotter days ahead

New Delhi: Delhi today recorded the minimum temperature recorded at 23.1 degrees Celsius making it the hottest morning of the season so far.









The temperature is expected to rise in the coming days in view of the fact that the already the temperature is several notches above the season’s average.









According to the statement given by the official of the India Meteorological Department, maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22 degrees Celsius.

He further added that there are chances of rain as of now and the sky is very much clear.