Michael Clarke excited about his new innings as coach

Canberra: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is very “thrilled” and excited about the new role he will take over soon. Clarke is all set to debut as a coach in the Prime Ministers XI that will take on Sri Lanka in a warm-up T20 cricket match on February 15 at the Manuka Oval.

Clarke took retirement from international cricket following the 2015 Ashes in England and will now contribute to the Australian cricket team as a mentor.

Team will be led by captain Adam Voges and also includes veteran George Bailey, opener Joe Burns, apeedster James Pattinson.









“The squad has a really good mix of experienced players and some exciting young talent,” Clarke was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia (CA) website.









“I played with and against quite a few players in the team during my career, including captain Adam Voges, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside him.”

Former skipper further went on to say: “Most importantly, this is a great opportunity for all the players in the side to perform against a strong international team.”