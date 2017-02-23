Militants attack Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, four killed

Srinagar: As per the information given by the police, three soldiers and a civilian lost their lives at the time when attack by militants happened in Jammu and Kashmir’s on security forces.









The attack took place when security forces were coming back from a search operation in Kungnoo village. According to the details given by police, among the victims were a lieutenant colonel and the civilian, a woman.









There were injuries to around seven soldiers in the attack and a woman was hit by a bullet while she was present in her house during the firing.

Back up support was straight away sent to affected area to track the militants.