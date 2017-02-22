Minor girl falls in steaming water, lost her life

New Delhi: According to the information given by a police officer, in a shocking incident, a small girl lost her life today after she fell into a container of hot boiling water at her school during the mid-day meal was being cooked.
The name of the deceased girl was Subham Kumari aged 5 years on Tuesday was admitted in hospital in a critical condition after the accident that took place in Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district.
While explaining the incident, a police officer went on to say that: “Her family admitted her in a hospital in a critical condition. But she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.”
Her family blamed that the school principal and the cook are responsible for carelessness and insisted action against them.
