Missing Indian clerics back from Pak

New Delhi: The two Indian clerics, who went missing in Pakistan, returned back to the national capital today. Sufi clerics of Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Syed Asif Ali Nizami and Nazim Ali Nizami are expected to meet the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after their arrival at the Delhi airport.









In order to know thorough details on how they went missing the intelligence agencies are also planning to meet them. However, the son of one of the clerics Amir Nizami expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for taking the matter into consideration.









While talking to the media, Nizami showcased his happiness and went on to say: “I would like to thank the Indian Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sushma Sawarj and Rajnath Singh. We are very happy that our government made their efforts in helping them to return.”









Amir Nizami also stated that Syed Asif Ali Nizami and Nazim Ali Nizami from the airport will first go to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in order to take blessings of Allah and then later will they meet their family members.