Modi accuses Akhilesh govt to be anti-farmer

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh of being anti-farmer and having failed to execute the central government schemes meant for the farming community.









While addressing an election rally at Rohaniya located on the outskirts of Varanasi, PM Modi went on to say: “There is a government in Uttar Pradesh which has nothing to do with development. This government is anti-farmer. Why is it that farmers don’t benefit from the Fasal Bima Yojana? Why they don’t help farmers in distress.”









Modi also criticized the Samajwadi Party of differentiating when it comes to implementation of schemes and employment.









During the conversation with the general public in the rally, Modi went on to ask question with the youth saying: “Does any honest youth get employment in Uttar Pradesh? There is discrimination by the government. They see who is their own and who is not. In employment, the state government is cheating the youth of the state.”









He requested the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for a better future for the state and to “rid it of misrule” of SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress. PM further added:”It is time to think about welfare of our youth so they prosper.”