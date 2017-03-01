Modi failed to fulfill promises made to farmers: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving off loans of 50 rich families of the country rather than waiving off loans of farmers who have been greatly affected due to note ban and also said that he has betrayed the farmers by not fulfilling the promises made by him.









While addressing people during a rally, Rahul went on to say: “Modiji has waived off loans worth Rs 1,40,000 crore of the 50 rich families of the country, but has betrayed the farmers and the youth. The farmers feed the entire country, they produce crops, but the benefits of it are enjoyed by others.”









He also said that the farmers are not getting any benefit they deserve and the only claim of the farmers is to waive off their loans. Rahul further went on to say: “The farmers don’t get benefits. The only demand of the farmers are waiving off their loans, halve the electricity bills and to fix right price for crops.”









Rahul also accused PM Modi of failing to generate employment for the youth which he earlier had promised. Gandhi stated: “But, Modi ji has failed to fulfill these promises. Farmers are committing suicide, and youth are not getting employment. He has also failed to generate employment for the youth.”