Modi forgets smiling after SP-Cong alliance: Rahul Gandhi

Banda: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today claimed that after Samajwadi Party and Congress joined hands together for alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls; the smile off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face has got vanished.









He also took a dig at Modi’s “adopted son of Uttar Pradesh” remark and slammed his for quoting such examples.

The Congress Vice President while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district said, “In 2014 Modi said ‘Ganga maiya has called her son to Varanasi’. He said Varanasi was his mother and he was the son of Varanasi…Modiji, relations are nurtured and not claimed.”









“Modiji if you have made relations with the people of UP you will also have to maintain them,” he said.

He said, “Earlier Prime Minister used to be in a good mood but ever since Congress and SP have formed an alliance, he has lost the smile on his face.”









Referring to waiving of farmers’ loans worth Rs 7,000 crores by the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, Rahul said, “If Modi has to take a similar step, he should convene a Cabinet meeting and can do it in five minutes. But his intentions are not noble.