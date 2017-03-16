Modi greets Capt Amarinder on taking oath as Punjab CM

New Delhi: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Captain Amarinder Singh is elected as the acting state’s 26th Chief Minister and today he will be taking oath at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. He also received best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.









PM Modi took to congratulate Amarinder and tweeted, “Congratulations @capt_amarinder on taking oath as CM. Wishing you the very best in working for Punjab’s development.”









This is the second time when Amarinder will be taking oath as the CM of Punjab while the oath giving ceremony will be administered by Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore.









The constitutional cap of 15% ministers in the House allows the new Congress government to initiate a maximum of 18 Cabinet members, including the chief minister.

However, Aapna Punjab Party also congratulated Captain Amarinder on his becoming 26th Chief Minister of Punjab.