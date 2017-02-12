Modi inducted corrupt leaders in BJP, kicked out by Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Haridwar: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he had embraced corrupt leaders who were kicked out by his party.









Gandhi tweeted on his twitter account in which he mentioned, “Modiji says he is fighting against corruption. However, he has embraced those corrupt leaders whom we expelled from the party (Congress).”









The Vice President, who held a road show here on Sunday, also said the Congress threw garbage out of Uttarakhand but Modi brought it back in his party.