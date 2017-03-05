Modi pays homage to Biju Patnaik on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on the occasion of Biju Patnaik birth anniversary paid tributes to him and accredited his diligence with which he served the society.









Modi took to post a tweet on his Twitter account today and wrote, “On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to the beloved Biju Babu. He served society with diligence and positively impacted many lives.”









Biju Patnaik who was a two-time Chief Minister of Odisha and was also known as ‘Sher-e-Utkal’ died in 1997.









However, Naveen Patnaik who is the current Chief Minister of Odisha is the son of the late Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.