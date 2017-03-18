Modi promises development in Uttarakhand under Rawat’s governance

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand headed by newly appointed Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will assuredly return the public support with the overall development in the state.









After Rawat was given oath by Governor Krishna Kant Paul in the state today, Modi took to congratulate him on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Congratulations to Trivendra Singh Rawat and the entire team sworn in today (Saturday). Am sure they will work hard and fulfil people’s aspirations.”









Modi also promised that Rawat will surely fulfill public’s expectation and further added: “The new Uttarakhand government will return the tremendous affection shown by the state’s people with record development.”









PM Modi was accompanied by BJP President Amit Shah in Rawat’s oath taking ceremony. On the other hand, BJP defeated Congress in the assembly elections winning 57 of the 70 assembly seats.