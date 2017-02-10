Modi slams Akhilesh for establishing alliance with Rahul for UP polls

Bijnor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laughed at the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh for establishing alliance with the Congress and assaulted Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over law and order issue in the state.









Modi while addressing a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, said without taking names, he mocked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for being the “most joked about politician”.

The Prime Minister said, “Now I sincerely doubt Akhilesh wisdom for establishing alliance with Rahul Gandhi.”









Modi said, “One (Congress) looted the country and the other (Samajwadi Party) looted Uttar Pradesh.”

Assailing the Akhilesh government over law and order situation, particularly women’s security, Modi urged people to oust an administration he said was not sensitive to their needs.









Modi also charged the Samajwadi Party with protecting and promoting the corrupt and criminals and claimed the state’s resources were being plundered and illegal mining was unchecked.