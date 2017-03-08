Breaking News
Modi should take action against those who abuse women: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against the people who threaten and abuse women on social media.



Kejriwal said in a tweet: “Happy Women’s Day to all. On this day, I urge the Prime Minister to unfollow all those who abuse and threaten women and (urge) take strong action against them,” to mark the International Women’s Day.



Earlier, Prime Minister greeted the nation International Women’s Day and saluted the indomitable spirit, determination and dedication of women.

