Modi takes a dig at Congress-SP alliance

New Delhi: Making a sarcastic comment at the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that during Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's 'Khat Sabha' campaign last year, the latter criticized the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh by saying that there is no electricity in the state.









In reference to Akhilesh Yadav's challenge to Modi of asking him to touch the wire in order to check the electricity, replying to him PM Modi went on to say: "Akhilesh Yadav has asked me to touch electric wires to find out whether there is electricity or not. But I would like to remind him about one of the remarks of his new friend Rahul Gandhi, who had coined slogan the slogan '27 saal, UP behal', in which he had said there are electric wires in Uttar Pradesh but no electricity."









Making fun of Samajwadi Party's focus line 'Kaam Bolta Hai', Modi said that those who are not able to perform are beating the drums of their work.









PM accused Akhilesh of not being able to fulfill the promises made by his father Malayam Singh Yadav and further went on to say that: “When Mulayam Singhji was the chief minister, he had promised to open up two new bridges, but why is it that they aren’t made yet. Even after 13 years, Akhilesh Yadav could not fulfil this promise made by his father.”