Modi targets Akhilesh, urges voters to end ‘vikas ka vanvas’

Ghaziabad: Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district today Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed alarm over the law and order situation in the state and accused the ruling Samajwadi Party of sheltering criminals.









The Prime Minister charged the Akhilesh Yadav government of “destroying” the state and called upon the people to vote for the BJP to usher in development.

Modi said, “When Akhilesh became the Chief Minister, being young and educated, people had hopes from him. But he not just disappointed them, rather destroyed the state.”









While targeting at Akhilesh government Modi said, “Today women in Uttar Pradesh do not dare to venture out in the open after sunset. Such is the situation, that girls are apprehensive of going to school because of molesters and eve teasers. This is all because the criminals are sheltered by your leaders.”

He also ridiculed the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and asserted the BJP would probe all scams under the Akhilesh regime if it came to power.









In his nearly 45-minute address, Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, attacked the Akhilesh-led government on several fronts, including law and order, even as he made promises of “rectifying the wrongs” committed by the state government.

“When Akhilesh came, we felt he is young and educated and will try to do some good. ‘Par nirash kar dia, paanch saalo ke andar UP ka vinash kar diya (But he has disappointed us, destroyed UP in five years.”