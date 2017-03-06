Modi visits Gadwaghat Ashram in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in a final try to set up BJP’s superiority visited the famous Gadwaghat Ashram in the holy city of Varanasi where he offered prayers at the Ashram temple, fed cows and met Mahant Sharananand.









Hundreds of people lined up in the route of the Asharm and showered flower petals on the way when PM drove to the ashram at around 10.30 AM. People in one voice shouted ‘Modi Modi’ continuously and showed their full support as Modi’s parade passed.









PM Modi has been campaigning in Varanasi for the past three days and has launched a full-throated campaign against the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Mayawati headed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).