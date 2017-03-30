My mother is a huge fan of Divyanka Tripathi: Sonakshi

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha who is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and former actress Poonam Sinha said that her mother is a big fan of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Divyanka Tripathi and love her performance in the show.









The ‘Dabangg’ actress will next be seen in the judging panel of dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 8’ along with ace choreographer Terence Lewis and director Mohit Suri, where Divyanka will mark her presence as a contestant alongside her husband Vivek Dahiya.









After watching Divyanka and Vivek’s performance while shooting for the first episode, Sonakshi said: “They set the perfect example of ‘romance wala dance’.









“My mother is a huge fan of Divyanka. She loves her performance in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and looks upon Ishi Maa’s character on screen and catches her episodes whenever she spares time.”









Divyanka was overwhelmed on hearing that and said: “I hope I can have her on one of the episodes, seek her blessings in person and get a chance to share the stage with her.”

“Nach Baliye 8” will be aired on Star Plus starting from Sunday.