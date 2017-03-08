MP Chief Minister: Bhopal-Ujjain train blast perpetrators influenced by ISIS

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh government today stated that the Bhopal-Ujjain train bomb blast perpetrators were influenced by the ISIS ideology and that the incident was a trial blast as the terrorists planned to carry out more explosions.









While talking in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that those who planned the bomb blast were from Lucknow and planted the bomb in the train as a pre-planned scheme.









In the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Chouhan went on to say: “The terrorists were influenced by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror ideology and carried out the blast. It was a pre-planned conspiracy.”









Another statement put forward by Home Minister Bhupendra Singh while talking to the media in the state assembly premises that the blast by the terrorist was a trial blast, he stated: “Yesterday’s explosion carried out through IED was a trial blast. The police, however, smashed this terror network within five hours after the blast in train.”









Moreover, while talking to the media persons at Barwah town in Khargone district, Chouhan further went on to say: “Police detained three terrorists who planted bomb in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. It was revealed during initial interrogation from the arrested terrorists that they were connected to ISIS.”









He added: “The blast site smelt of deadly explosives. I would like to congratulate the ATS and police who immediately acted. Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state and nobody would be allowed to create disturbance here. These terrorists had arrived here from Lucknow and planted the bomb in Bhopal-Ujjain train.”