MP: Four of family killed in road accident

Bhopal: In a mishap that took place today, where four of a family which included a couple and their two sons were killed in a road accident when the motorbike they were riding on was pulled down by some vehicle in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.









The deceased were identified as Shobharam and his wife Kala Bai of Ghatabillod in Dhar district aged 40 and 35 respectively and sons Ayush and Akash aged 12 and 10 respectively were killed on the spot when a vehicle collided with their bike on the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway.









While explaining the incident to the media, Sadalpur police station chief Ramesh Chandra Awasiya went on to say: “The family was going to Pariyal. Shobharam’s motorbike was hit twice by some bigger vehicle, after which its driver sped away.”









Awaidiya further went on to say: “The four bodies have been to the hospital for the post-mortem examination, and the police are looking for the offending vehicle.”