MS Dhoni- Entertainer on and off the field!

Following the video that was shared by MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva couple of days back, social media is now talking about the new video that has been posted by Dhoni himself on Insragram in which he is seen playing with his dogs.

Fans on Instagram are enjoying the video of Dhoni training his dogs in which he is seen playing with them and giving them some catching practice with the ball.









Dhoni’s love for dogs is not new and the cricketer has been talking about them frequently and he even went on to say few years back that his dogs are very much close to him for the reason that they don’t change their behavior even after he loses any match.

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:40am PST







