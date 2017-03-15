Much awaited movie Baahubali 2 trailer to release tomorrow

As per media reports, the trailer of much awaited movie ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is all set to release tomorrow in 25 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and reacting on the same the producer Shobu Yarlagadda said that he is “little nervous”.

Directorial S S Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ includes star cast Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The movie has been certified U/A. Today morning Mr Yarlagadda attached the certificate and wrote “Just a day more! A little nervous, I must say. Hope all of you will love it.”

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s trailer is two minutes and seconds long. Theatrical trailer will release tomorrow morning and online a day after.









Director S S Rajamouli stated to media, “The trailer will play in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from March 16, 9 am. It will be made available on online platforms from 5 pm or 6 pm the same day.”

As per the sources, the promo was released few days ago in which some glimpses of Baahubali: The Conclusion was telecasted. Although the filming was shown in privacy with high security on the sets and later on one person was arrested also for leaking the war scene.









Directorial Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The beginning’ released in 2015 which made more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. It also bagged national award for the best feature film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion lead star cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj and the magic of their roles will be recreated as Avanthika, Devasena and Katappa. The movie will also unfold the mystery of part one ending in which Katappa killed Baahubali.

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ which is the second part of the movie will hit the screens in telugu ,tamil and hindi on April 28.