Mulayam to campaign for brother Shivpal first in UP polls

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and now its mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav today announced he will campaign for his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav first for upcoming Uttar state assembly elections.









Mulayam has decided to first campaign for brother and then he would go to seek votes for the candidates named by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told media persons that on February 9, he would go to Jaswantnagar in Etawah and seek people’s support for Shivpal, who has been sidelined by his nephew Akhilesh.









He said he asked his supporters to contest against Congress candidates in the 105 seats given to them according to the alliance conditions and had even threatened not to campaign for the Samajwadi Party and Congress candidates.

Shivpal, after filing his nomination in Jaswantnagar earlier this week, had announced he would form a new party after March 11 when election results are declared.