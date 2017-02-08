‘Munnabhai 3’ story is just superb: Arshad Warsi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi who will next be seen in the sequel of the comedy drama ‘Munnabhai’ in which he will recreate the much loved character of ‘Circuit’ said that the script for ‘Munnabhai 3’ is ready and is just another superbly written masterpiece.









While talking to the media in a press conference, Arshad went on to say that: “Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today’s time. The script is ready.”

When asked about the shooting schedule for the movie, he stated: “As soon as the biopic (Sanjay Dutt’s) is done, we will start shooting it in 2018.”









Talking about the story of the film in a nutshell, Warsi further went on to say that: “You will soon see the same innocent idiots coming up with a social issue once again. They will make you see the world we want to see. The film will be very sweet and lovely.”









The actor who is known for his versatility and jolly character further added: “Sense of humour is the best thing in the world. We’ve a lot of issues in life so I feel we should smile more often.”

On the work front, Arshad is presently waiting for the release of his upcoming film ‘Irada’ which is the directorial venture of Aparnaa Singh and will also star Divya Dutta and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The venture is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 17, 2017.