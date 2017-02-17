Muslims population increasing as they are unemployed: Azam Khan

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mohd Azam Khan today generated another controversy after he said Muslims have so many children since they had no other work to do.









Khan who is known for his controversial statements and caustic remarks against opponents said while addressing an election rally in Allahabad that a large number of Muslims were unemployed and it was for this reason that they gave birth to more children.

The Minister said, “Had Badshaah (Emperor) Modi paid more heed to giving Muslims employment, the Muslims would have not produced so much.”









He added, “Sitting idle, Muslims have no work but to give birth to more children.”

Reacting sharply to the statement, Bharatiya Janata Party state General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said Azam Khan should know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the helm for a little over two years.









He said, “Azam Khan should ask this question to the Congress, whom they have supported in the past and have formed an alliance with on why Muslims are still unemployed.”