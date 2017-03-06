N Korea’s ballistic missile Test is “extremely dangerous”: Japan

Seoul: According to the media reports, Japan today condemned the four ballistic missiles tests conducted by North Korea and said that the action was “extremely dangerous”.

Japanese Prime Minister while addressing the parliament stated that there were three out of the four missiles that landed in its Special Economic Zone (EEZ).

Abe stated: “The latest launches of ballistic missiles clearly demonstrate evidence of a new threat from North Korea.”These acts a very serious provocation” to Japan’s security.”