Narendra Modi lashes out at Akhilesh over ‘Goonda raj’ in UP

Fatehpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at the Samajwadi Party government for its “failure “to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh.









Modi said in his rally ‘goonda raj’ was prevailing there and even the Supreme Court has had to intervene to get a minister booked in an alleged rape case.

The Prime Minister said, “The SC had to intervene to get the FIR registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. ‘Goonda raj’ is prevailing all over UP and police stations have become Samajwadi Party office.”









With the apex court breathing down its neck, UP Police yesterday filed an FIR against the tainted minister in connection with cases of alleged gangrape and attempt to rape a woman and her minor daughter.

Modi request people to elect a government that will ensure safety of people,” he said, putting SP government on the dock.









Terming SP’s alliance with Congress as an “insult” of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, he said “SP has insulted Lohia by forging alliance with the Congress.”