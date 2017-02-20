Narendra Modi terms BSP as ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’

Jalaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for opposing demonetization and termed BSP as ‘Behanji Sampatti Party’.









Modi while addressing a political rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region said that those collecting money for them cannot be able to solve the problems of common public.

He also critised Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance for criticising currency ban of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 which was announced on November 8th last year.









The Prime Minister said, “Where has the BSP reached after the demonetization step. When I have announced not ban last year, he added that our arch rivals Samajwadi Party and BSP, who never came forward to openly for eye-to-eye contact and I was surprised when I launched war against corruption and black money.”

He said in-fact all opposition parties joined hands including Congress and have started speaking about the same language against the move and for the government.









Modi also said that the main concern of all parties in Uttar Pradesh was not banning of old notes but they were worried about that they did not got time to slash away the ill gotten money amount.