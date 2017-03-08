Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan passes away

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan who was an Executive Editor at IANS, today in the morning died of cardiac arrest and the whole nation is mourning the sad demise of such a great soul.









Arvind Padmanabhan who would turn 50 next month, breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital. He lived with his wife Ponna, mother Shanta and daughter Tara.









Late G. Padmanabhan, who is the father of Arvind worked with the Press Institute of India and Eastern Newspaper Society (INS) for many years.









Arvind Padmanabhan was born in 1967 at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and was widely accepted in the journalistic community for the carefulness he displayed in reporting, writing and editing.