Breaking News
prev next
Photo of the veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan who is no more.
Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan passes away

Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan passes away

11 0

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Arvind Padmanabhan who was an Executive Editor at IANS, today in the morning died of cardiac arrest and the whole nation is mourning the sad demise of such a great soul.




Arvind Padmanabhan who would turn 50 next month, breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital. He lived with his wife Ponna, mother Shanta and daughter Tara.




Late G. Padmanabhan, who is the father of Arvind worked with the Press Institute of India and Eastern Newspaper Society (INS) for many years.




Arvind Padmanabhan was born in 1967 at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and was widely accepted in the journalistic community for the carefulness he displayed in reporting, writing and editing.

I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd