National security not a political issue: Jaitley

New Delhi: Defense Minister Arun Jaitley today stated in the Lok Sabha that National security and Defence administration are not political issues over which the political parties should attack each other.









While talking and discussing about the demands for grant for the Defense Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Jaitley went on to say: “National security and national preparedness are not political issues. There are some problems that are there since decades, and there are some good systems as well which have been there for decades.”









The minister guaranteed the house that the Indian forces are ‘fully prepared’ to overcome and face any threat to national security and he also stated that the government is working on making the development and procurements faster and in the coming days there will be no negotiation on the requirements of the forces.









Defense Minister further went on to say: “Procurement procedures are on. We are trying to make it fast. Any critical requirement of the forces will not be compromised with, even if we have to cut expenditure somewhere else.”