Nationalised banks union employees to go on strike tomorrow

New Delhi: As the most state owned banks unions has decided to observe strike tomorrow, the normal life is expected to be disturb with the common people will not be able to make transactions and banking work.









To press their various demands including those related to wages, at least nine banks unions under the sponsorship of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) will go on one day strike tomorrow.

The UFBU is an umbrella body of 9 unions, but two of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh affiliates along with National Organisation of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers will not be a part of the stir.









Although, most of the banks including SBI, PNB and BoB, have already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.

On other hand, the functioning of private banks like ICICI, HDFC, Axis and Kotak Mahindra is expected to be normal except for delays in cheque clearance.









All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Harvinder Singh told, “Strike is on as there has not been serious effort from the bank management especially Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to defer it by accepting some of our demands.”