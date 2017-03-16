Navjot Singh Sidhu takes oath as cabinet minister

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu today took oath as the cabinet minister in the newly formed Congress government in Punjab. Putting an end to all the speculations in the political arena, Sidhu was not given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.









Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be heading the newly formed government in Punjab.

Sidhu decided to move his political career ahead by joining the Congress party just few days before the February 4 assembly elections in Punjab.









Sidhu made his presence felt by winning the Amritsar-east assembly seat that too with a huge margin of more than 42,000 votes.

Previously, Sidhu had been serving as Member of Parliament (MP) for Amritsar at the time when he was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

