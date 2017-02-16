Nepal requests European Union to lift air traffic ban

Kathmandu: Foreign affairs ministry of Nepal today requested the European Union to remove the air traffic ban that has been imposed on them and further cited the reason for the same that the Himalayan country has made considerable progress on aviation safety.

In a recent meet with European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels, Foreign Affairs Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat made a request that their nation should be freed from ban.









“The European Commission President assured the foreign minister of looking into the matter positively based upon the facts to be provided by the government of Nepal,” the ministry said.









There was a blanket ban imposed on all airlines from Nepal flying into the 28-nation bloc since December 2013 by the European Union under the changes to a list of unsafe carriers commonly identified as “the EU air safety list”.