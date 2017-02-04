‘Netaji’ is above all of us: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today stated that the Samajwadi Party symbol ‘cycle’ belongs to ‘Netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and he is above all of us. He also said that SP will always belong to ‘Netaji’ and that his blessings are with his son.

script async src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”>







While talking at the Chunav Manch conclave organised by media, he went on to say that: “The father-son relation exists as before and nothing can change that. Netaji is above all of us in the party. The responsibility to take Samajwadi Party forward rests now with the new generation.”

When asked about the war between the Yadav family, he further went on to say about the spat within the family, “Samajwadi Party still belongs to him. The ‘cycle’ belongs to him. The relationship is intact, father-son relationship can never change. It was necessary to distance ourselves from people who wanted to harm the party.”

script async src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”>







When asked whether Netaji will campaign for the teaming up of SP and Congress, he further stated, “His (Netaji) blessings are with us. Netaji will be the most happiest person if SP wins. I am sure, our party’s thumping victory will only increase his stature.”

Akhilesh also said that he is confident of the alliance to win more than 300 seats this time in the assembly elections.