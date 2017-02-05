New Zealand clinch ODI series against Australia

Hamillton: New Zealand today registered a 24-run win over Australia in the third match to clinch Chappell-Hadlee Trophy with the help of strong performances by Ross Taylor and Trent Boult.

Boult got his career best figures of 6-33 while it was a brilliant century by Taylor as he equalled Nathan Astle’s record for the most One-Day International (ODI) hundreds for New Zealand.









Australia was dismissed for 257 on the final ball of the 47th over as they chased New Zealand’s 281 for nine at the Seddon Park.

New Zealand got off comprehensively with Taylor’s 16th ODI century with Dean Brownlie adding his maiden half century in his first ODI innings in more than two years.







