Nitish Kumar’s only son says ‘no to politics’

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s only son, Nishant Kumar has made his mind of not entering into politics as he informed media that he has no interest of being part of politics.

He further said that he will be more than happy to lead a spiritual life rather than being part of political arena.

Nishant stated: “I have no interest in politics and I will not join politics. I will lead a spiritual life rather than pursuing political career.”

Engineer by profession, Nishant said while interacting with the media at a family function that his father has been serving Bihar as the Chief Minister since last three terms and the people of Bhiar have all belief in him.

On the other hand, young lad thinks that his father is doing all the hard work to provide Bihar with a quick development and thinks that his father can become Prime Minister in future.