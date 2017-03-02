No addiction is good: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who was recently seen in his latest release ‘Rangoon’ opposite Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, said that no addiction is good for health.









During a question answer session with his fans, where a fan asked him whether he had any other addiction barring coffee to which Shahid answered, “Nope. Even working on coffee. Cut it down loads. No addiction is good for you.”









Another question put up was whether he tried any sort of drugs while working on his character Tommy from his movie ‘Udta Punjab’ to which he sarcastically replied, “Nope. Just like when someone plays a killer, they don’t actually kill.”









On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ in which he will be portraying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The directorial venture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Padmavati’ will also feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and Ranveer Singh in pivotal role.