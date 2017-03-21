No break for R Madhavan!

R Madhavan has been living out of suitcase since quite some time now. Shuttling between Mumbai and South for several forthcoming projects leaves the talented actor with no time to unwind, or even catch up with sleep.









While Madhavan is currently shooting for his upcoming web series titled Breathe in Mumbai, he's taking time out from his busy schedule to fly down South to dub for his Tamil film, Vikram Vedha.









And that’s not all! Madhavan is also prepping up for Chanda Mama Door Ke, a sci-fi movie in which he portrays the role of a pilot.

