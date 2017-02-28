No more roaming charges for Airtel users!

In a big move to lure its users, telecom company Airtel has decided not to charge roaming on incoming and outgoing calls in India. Founder of Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal today stated that his firm Bharti Airtel has scrapped roaming charges for outgoing and incoming calls as well as SMSes and data usage within India for the benefit of its users.

This move from Airtel is seen as an initiative to be in competition with the new comer Reliance Jio who has made a strong market in the recent past by giving free calls and data usage to its users.









On the other hand one more important announcement has been made that there will be a slash in international call charges up to 90 per cent to as low as Rs 3 per minute.

While data charges will be slashed by up to 99 per cent to Rs 3 per MB across popular roaming destinations.









Talking at the World Mobile Congress, Founder of Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal stated: “I am declaring a war on roaming.”