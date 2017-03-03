There should be no room in India for intolerant Indian: President

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today stated that the country should have no room for an intolerant Indian and students in India’s top most universities should talk matter and be involved in reasoned discussion rather than spreading a culture of disorder.









While addressing the people in the 6th KS Rajamony Memorial Lecture on ‘India 70’ today in Kerala he said that India will not accept intolerant citizens following the violence in Ramjas College where the student wings ended up in bitter fight.









He went on to say: “There should be no room in India for the intolerant Indian. Those in universities must engage in reasoned discussion and debate rather than propagate a culture of unrest. It is tragic to see them caught in the vortex of violence and disquiet.”









Laying emphasis on Freedom of Speech and Expression which is the right of every citizen of India, President further went on to say: “There must be space for legitimate criticism and dissent.”









He further stated: “India has been since ancient times a bastion of free thought, speech and expression. Our society has always been characterized by the open contestation of diverse schools of thought and debate or discussion. Freedom of speech and expression is one of the most important fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”