Nora Fatehi turns down link up rumor with Angad Bedi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi finally breaking her silence officially turned down the link up rumors with actor Angad Bedi that were doing round the corners and grabbed headlines every now and then and she also justified it by saying that he is my best friend.









While talking to the media at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017 where she walked the ramp along with Angad, Nora went on to say: “Angad is my best friend and we understand each other well.”









When the media asked Angad’s views on the link up rumors with Nora, Angad ignored the question and went on to say: “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Both the actors were extremely excited to mark their appearance on the ramp together.









However, expressing the excitement Angad further went on to say: “The feeling is beautiful. I am working for such a good man and the kind of outfit he made for me is a fusion with colors that are black and white. It’s great to be back here in Delhi and the city holds important place in my heart.”









Bigg Boss fame Nora was quick to add her part of excitement as well and went on to say: “I am very excited. I never had the modeling experience but I am happy that I reached a point when I can be called a showstopper. It’s an achievement. I have a long way to go but whatever I have done now has been appreciated and I love coming to Delhi.”